New Air Canada Stockholm Flights From Montreal and Toronto

Air Canada announced that is will be expending its presence in Scandinavia with new flights to Stockholm, Sweden launching Summer 2024.

Three weekly flights from Montreal and two weekly flights from Toronto will begin June 12, 2024.

The airline will also be increasing capacity on its year-round Copenhagen flights from Toronto with daily flights beginning May 1, 2024 until October 31.

Air Canada will also resume seasonal flights from Montreal earlier on May 2, 2024, increasing up to five weekly flights in June.

Air Canada first launched service to Scandinavia in 2010 with flights from Toronto to Copenhagen. In 2023, the airline expanded its presence in Copenhagen with the addition of new flights from Montreal to Copenhagen.

Air Canada plans to operate 100 percent of its peak summer 2019 trans-Atlantic capacity next year, taking full advantage of the robust recovery in its largest international market.