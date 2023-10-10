MENA: 600 International Students Life-Changing Climate Week in Saudi Arabia

The ongoing United Nations Middle East and North Africa Climate Week in Riyadh is packed with events and will conclude on Thursday, October 12. The event is hosted in Saudi Arabia.

HE Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the minister of tourism of the Kingdom had personally seen to make this event different.

Recognizing the young generation, and the importance of international participation by students, he picked and invited 600 students from 100 countries to play a visible role in the fight against climate change.

All expenses paid, this is a life-changing week for many of the participating students, and the youth session plays an important role. Students are in Saudi Arabia from all corners of the globe. Their participation will make a difference not only for them, for Saudi Arabia as a leader, but also in the fight against climate change.

Participants at the event are telling eTurboNew it has been nothing less than spectacular.

Middle East and North Africa Climate Week (MENACW 2023) is one of four Regional Climate Weeks held this year to build momentum ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference COP 28 in Dubai and the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake, designed to chart the way for fulfilling the Paris Agreement’s key goals.

MENACW 2023 is ongoing currently and hosted by the government of Saudi Arabia.

Global Stocktake

The global stocktake is a critical turning point when it comes to efforts to address climate change – it’s a moment to take a long, hard look at the state of our planet and chart a better course for the future.

Decision 19/CMA.1 notes that the global stocktake “will be a Party-driven process conducted in a transparent manner and with the participation of non-Party stakeholders” (para. 10), it enables countries and other stakeholders to see where they’re collectively making progress toward meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement – and where they’re not. It’s like taking inventory. It means looking at everything related to where the world stands on climate action and support, identifying the gaps, and working together to agree on solutions pathways (to 2030 and beyond).

“The global stocktake is an ambition exercise. It’s an accountability exercise. It’s an acceleration exercise,” said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell. “It’s an exercise that is intended to make sure every Party is holding up their end of the bargain, knows where they need to go next and how rapidly they need to move to fulfill the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

Saudi Arabia Prepares to Launch the First Hydrogen Train in the Middle East

Saudi Arabia announced, Sunday, that it will begin trials of the first #hydrogen #train in the #MiddleEast next week.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, stated at the United Nations Climate Week conference for the Middle East and North Africa held in Riyadh,

“The train will be under trial next week, and we will have the first #HydrogenTrain in the Middle East. We hope this will be in the upcoming few months.”

The Minister added that Saudi Arabia will introduce a “credible, transparent, and adaptable local market mechanism,” though he did not provide further details.

According to Reuters, this planned move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s national strategy for transport and logistics services, aiming to develop the kingdom’s logistical and transportation infrastructure to propel its economic development agenda.

Using hydrogen as fuel for railways offers a range of environmental and operational benefits, from zero-emission operations to enhanced operational efficiency compared to traditional fossil fuels.

The train set to be tested is produced by the German company “#Alstom.”

The train is 120 meters long and weighs 200 tons.

It can accommodate up to 160 passengers.

The train operates on a hydrogen fuel cell system, which produces electricity through the reaction of hydrogen and oxygen.

This step is a significant achievement for Saudi Arabia, as the kingdom aims to be a leader in the renewable energy sector. It also reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to environmental protection and achieving sustainable development goals.