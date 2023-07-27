Lufthansa Expands and Improves Its In-Flight Service

5 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
More excellent entertainment on board for young passengers with new children’s media library, podcasts and more films for kids.

Lufthansa announced major expansion of its in-flight service which will offer more choice, entertainment and sustainability in the near future.

Starting in mid-August, Lufthansa Business Class passengers on long-haul flights from Germany will be able to choose from a wider selection of main dishes as early as one month and up to 24 hours before departure.

A total of six different regional and seasonal menus will be available for pre-selection.

This makes for a relaxed flight and at the same time helps optimize food use and further reduce waste.

