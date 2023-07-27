Lufthansa Expands and Improves Its In-Flight Service

More excellent entertainment on board for young passengers with new children’s media library, podcasts and more films for kids.

Lufthansa announced major expansion of its in-flight service which will offer more choice, entertainment and sustainability in the near future.

Starting in mid-August, Lufthansa Business Class passengers on long-haul flights from Germany will be able to choose from a wider selection of main dishes as early as one month and up to 24 hours before departure.

A total of six different regional and seasonal menus will be available for pre-selection.

This makes for a relaxed flight and at the same time helps optimize food use and further reduce waste.