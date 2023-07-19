Los Angeles to Hong Kong Non-Stop on United Airlines

2 days ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
United Airlines (UAL) will launch its daily Hong Kong (HKG)-Los Angeles (LAX) nonstop service on October 29, 2023, subject to government approval.

United also is starting new flights from San Francisco to Manila, and from Los Angeles to Tokyo Narita.

A second daily flight between San Francisco to Taipei was also announced today.

