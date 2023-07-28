Juergen Steinmetz joined the Green Globe Advisory Board

Green Globe, Ltd., owner of the Green Globe brand and licensee of all Green Globe programs worldwide, has appointed Juergen Steinmetz to its advisory board.

Juergen Steinmetz is the founder, publisher, and CEO of the TravelNewsGroup, which owns 11 publications including eTurboNews.

eTurboNews is one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications.

The brand will align with eTurboNews to distribute information about its activities to the travel and tourism industry, and partner with the World Tourism Network.

Steinmetz is the Founder and Chairman of the World Tourism Network (WTN), a global association that emerged out of the Rebuilding.travel discussion in 2020. WTN has members in 133 countries.

Juergen Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany, beginning as a tour guide travel agent, tour operator, DMC, and marketing professional and since April 2001 as the publisher of eTurboNews (eTN).

Mr. Steinmetz is also CEO of TravelMarketingNetwork, which specializes in travel and tourism marketing representation and consulting.

In 2018, he was the founding member and first Chairman of the African Tourism Board.

His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices, ministries of tourism, and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations. He was involved in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation.

He brings superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. Steinmetz is also a good team player.

Mr. Steinmetz’s major strengths are his vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner.

“As a highly respected news publisher in the travel and tourism space, Juergen and eTurboNews are ideal partners for the Green Globe brand,” commented Steven R. Peacock, Managing Director of Green Globe, Ltd.

“Juergen provides not only successful business leadership experience but also a thorough knowledge of current travel and tourism industry practices and trends. His perspective will be invaluable to our Advisory Board as we expand uses of the brand in all sectors.”

Juergen Steinmetz said: “I am excited to be aligned with the Green Globe brand. In today’s world of climate change, sustainability is not only a hot topic but needs action by anyone in our sector.

“Aligning the work of Green Globe and World Tourism Network is a small step forward to confronting global challenges and a responsibility to the next generations to come.”

About Green Globe

The Green Globe brand, owned by Green Globe, Ltd., a UK company, is committed to promoting and implementing the concept of a circular economy in communities, countries, and regions around the world, both directly and through its licensees. Green Globe traces its roots to the United Nations Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit in 1992, where heads of state from around the world acknowledged, as a group, the impact of human socio-economic activities on the environment and the urgent need to address environmental degradation.

First developed within the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in 1993, the Green Globe logo has long been recognized around the world as a symbol of environmental responsibility and social impact.

Today, the brand and its associated programs hold even greater promise as the world further embraces the need for sustainability, diversity, equality, inclusion, and response to global climate change as essential core values.

More information can be found at www.greenglobeltd.com .