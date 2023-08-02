Japan Loves Entertainers: No Visa required

If you are a famous or even not-so-famous entertainer earning more than US$3,5000 a day, you’re now welcome to stay in Japan and perform for 30 days without asking for a visa.

The Japanese government relaxed its visa requirements for foreign entertainers on Tuesday. This will give the opportunity to more foreign entertainers to excite a Japanse audience, earn money and not worry about government restrictions.

Before the 30-day rule, those in show business were allowed to stay only 15 days in Japan without a visa.

Visas are issued for artists performing in theaters, music, dance, sports, and media.