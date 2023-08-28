Jamaica Wins Big at World Travel Awards 2023

It was an exciting weekend for Jamaica on the international stage with the destination taking home over 30 major awards.

At the 2023 World Travel Awards Caribbean & The America’s Gala held on August 26 in St. Lucia, Jamaica was again named Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 17th consecutive year with the Jamaica Tourist Board winning the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board award for the 15th year in a row. The country was also named the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2023, with the Port of Falmouth being named the Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port 2023 and the Port of Montego Bay being named the Caribbean’s Leading Home Port 2023.

In celebrating the remarkable achievement of destination Jamaica and its tourism stakeholders, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett said: “There’s always a strong sense of joy and pride that comes when you see the dedication of the tourism team being recognized and rewarded internationally. To see Jamaica consistently perform so well is a clear indication of our commitment to excellence.” Bartlett added that:

“This is a great post-pandemic statement of the energy, innovation and resilience of Jamaica’s tourism industry.”

“As minister I feel blessed to share in these accomplishments but also urge vigilance in developing the sector. Our record growth and recovery have been nothing short of phenomenal; however, we cannot become complacent and lose sight of the vision as we strive towards a better future. Massive congratulations to the entire team!”

While Jamaica’s athletes brought the curtains down on a spectacular performance at the World Athletics Championships and Minister Bartlett wrapped up the destination’s Eastern European marketing blitz in Budapest, members of the tourism team, led by Director of Tourism, Donovan White, represented the island at the awards ceremony hosted at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

In the hospitality sector, Sandals Resorts International was named Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2023. Sandals Dunn’s River was named the Caribbean’s Leading New Resort 2023 as well as the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2023. Similarly, Sandals Montego Bay was named Jamaica’s Leading Resort 2023, with Beaches Negril being awarded Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2023. Half Moon also walked away with two awards, securing the titles of the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel 2023 and Jamaica’s Leading Luxury Resort 2023. GoldenEye was among the double winners, copping the Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Resort 2023, while Fleming Villa at GoldenEye was named the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2023.

Additionally, The Tryall Club was awarded the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Residences 2023, while Round Hill Hotel & Villas came away with the Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort 2023 award. The Montego Bay Convention Centre retained the title of the Caribbean’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre and Jamaica Inn was again named the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Suite Resort.

GO! Jamaica Travel was among the night’s big winners, taking home four awards, the Caribbean’s Leading Destination Management Company 2023, Caribbean’s Leading Tour Operator 2023, Caribbean’s Leading Travel Agency 2023 and Jamaica’s Leading Travel Agency 2023. The Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2023 award went to Island Routes with Margaritaville Caribbean claiming the Caribbean’s Leading Entertainment Venue 2023 award. Dunn’s River Falls & Park was named the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction.

Other winners included Island Car Rentals who were awarded the Caribbean’s Leading Independent Car Rental Company 2023 and Jamaica’s leading Car Rental Company 2023. Sangster International Airport and Club Mobay at Sangster International Airport were each named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport 2023 and the Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge 2023 respectively.

Jamaica’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2023 award went to Strawberry Hill whereas Jamaica’s Leading Hotel 2023 title went to S Hotel Jamaica. Spanish Court Hotel won Jamaica’s Leading Business Hotel 2023 award with Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall being designated as Jamaica’s Leading Conference Hotel 2023.

“These awards are proof of the hard work and dedication of all our committed tourism stakeholders who help to make our tourism product one of the best and most sought-after in the world,” noted Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

Jamaica and its tourism entities received some 33 awards at the ceremony.

SEEN IN IMAGE: Director of Tourism, Donovan White (second left) along with Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Phillip Rose (second right) receive Jamaica’s award for Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 17th year in a row, from World Travel Awards Founder, Graham Cooke (center) at the 2023 World Travel Awards Caribbean & The America’s Gala held on August 26 in St. Lucia.