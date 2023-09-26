Jamaica Montego Bay Airport Debuts Enhancements

Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, has welcomed several new additions to improve the guest experience. The new additions include the expansion of the immigration hall and departure lounge, upgraded retail space and the opening of the highly anticipated Bob Marley (One Love) restaurant. Outside, the airport received a runway extension and widened taxiway, providing more safety and allowing for the accommodation of today’s largest aircraft including the Airbus A-380.

“As Jamaica’s most highly trafficked airport and the first and last thing a stopover visitor experiences of our island, it is critical that the Montgomery Bay facility provides a smooth, seamless and enjoyable ambiance,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica.

“The addition of the Bob Marley restaurant is particularly welcomed, allowing us to share Jamaica’s unique musical and culinary heritage with travelers from around the world in tribute to the great reggae artist’s legacy.”

The restaurant is named after the legendary Jamaican musician, Bob Marley. It aims to give travelers a taste of traditional Jamaican cuisine combined with the spirit of reggae. It is the perfect place for travelers to unwind, indulge in authentic Jamaican cuisine, and immerse themselves in the spirit of unity and love.

“As the centerpiece of the augmentations at Sangster International Airport, the new restaurant not only pays homage to iconic Jamaican musician, Bob Marley, but helps us shine a spotlight on Jamaican culture as a whole,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Its in-terminal location ensures that visitors can experience the magic of Jamaican irie vibes and cuisine from the moment they step on or off the plane, so they’re more immersed throughout their time on island.”

With the continued growth of Jamaica’s tourism sector and an increasing number of international visitors flocking to the island, Sangster International Airport is undergoing significant expansion and modernization. The $70 million runway extension opened in early August.

Bob Marley restaurant – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourist Board

