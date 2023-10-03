Israel Ministry of Tourism Debuts “Anywhere” Campaign

The Israel Ministry of Tourism has launched its newest campaign—Anywhere—enticing travelers to explore Israel.

The digital campaign was born from research gathered from Google, which reported a significant increase in flight searches not necessarily tied to a specific destination. The data revealed a global increase of approximately 400% during the first half of this year when online users requested information pertaining to “Google flights to anywhere” compared to similar online searches in 2022.

Recognizing that travel is not always about where people go but the experiences they encounter once they are there along with spontaneous travel, the Israel Ministry of Tourism launched its Anywhere campaign whose underlying message is a transformational trip defined by experiences and not location.

The campaign rolled out this week in the US, Israel’s fastest growing market, as well as Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain with the US investment being the Ministry’s largest. Ads are being shown on various platforms during the next 2 months, including Connected TV and streaming services, YouTube, and as video displays on selected websites.