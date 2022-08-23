Internet Protocol Television Market To Develop Strongly And Cross USD 67.7 billion By 2032

The market for internet protocol TV is expected to reach USD 67.7 billion by 2032. This compound annual growth rate (CAGR) will increase by 8.1% over the forecast period. The growing popularity of watching content via the internet and the ongoing price drop on bundled packages will likely increase the subscriber pool. IPTV’s unique features of flexible deployment, interoperable user interface, and personalization offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. The technology is also more usable and functional because it allows multiple users to deploy the same application program through a single broadcast network.

Service providers offer triple-play bundle services that include voice, data, and video in one subscription. This has allowed them to attract large numbers of customers. Service providers invest heavily in triple-play bundled services and large amounts in their delivery infrastructure. Customers want to be able to design a package that suits their needs. They are not satisfied with the deals offered by service providers. After reviewing customer requirements, service providers MatrixStream Technologies, Inc. and AT&T, Inc. offer custom solutions that help them expand their subscriber pool.

There are significant opportunities for industry growth and the transition from legacy broadcasting protocols to broadband internet protocols. Providers can now distribute content more efficiently and easily via the internet, driving incremental adoption of IPTV. The industry is seeing a rise in the demand for integrated services offered by telecom operators with internet packages. With the advancements in internet infrastructure, telecom companies increasingly leverage IPTV technology to transform into Complementary Digital Service Providers.

Industry growth is possible through the integration of cloud technology. Cloud technology can be used to enable statistical multiplexing. This is possible due to the network virtualization features. Service providers can also use cloud technology to deliver content. This allows them to lower storage and distribution costs. It helps to both reduce cost and ensure profit generation.

Driving Factors

Internet Protocol TV or IPTV, an internet protocol TV (IPTV), has been in high demand and has seen a significant increase in popularity. This includes services like high-definition HD, video-on the market, and high-definition HD. This has seen smart TV adoption increase. In 2018, 54% of users spent more than USD11 per day on stream services. Only 44% of those customers spent more than USD11 per day on stream services in 2019. The increasing importance of video-on-demand will mean that internet protocol television (IPTV) is expected to grow. Internet Protocol Television providers are expanding their HD offerings to increase their market share. The IPTV service providers AT&T (and Verizon) and cable video providers are all in a race to expand their customer base. Therefore, these elements are expected to drive the development of the global Internet Protocol Television(IPTV)Market during the forecast period.

Restraining Factors

Restraint: Strict regulatory norms

High content availability and strict regulatory standards limit IPTV’s growth. This requires that cable and satellite providers retransmit local broadcast signals. This is likely to slow down the growth in the IPTV industry.

Key Trends

The Market Growth is being boosted by the demand for video On-Demand and high-definition channel sales

The disposable income of the people in developing countries is rising due to growing global economies. It has also improved people’s living standards, particularly in developing countries.

These factors have driven television service customers to demand a better user experience in terms of quality and on-the-go television experience. Cisco stated that content on the internet is shifting towards video, with an average of 190GB per household in the United States using data in 2017. 95% of the data was consumed by video content. With the introduction of live streaming, internet penetration is increasing.

By the end of 2018, 57% internet penetration had been achieved. This means North America leads the world with 95% while the Asia-Pacific region is second, followed by Europe. The gap between internet users in these two regions can reach as high as 1,300,000,000.

Furthermore, consumers’ demand for high-quality television experiences and cheap internet data has driven the growth of the internet protocol TV market.

DEVELOPMENTS IN THE KEY INDUSTRY

September 2021 – Orange S.A. launched a new satellite TV service. The current portfolio includes IPTV services and Online TV services.

+August 2021 – CommScope entered into a partnership with Orange Slovensko. Provider of fiber connections. With this partnership, CommScope provides its new set-top to the next generation of IP connected UHD 4K digital. Their subscribers will receive video decoders and Orange Slovensko.

Key Market Segments

Type

Type I

Type II

Application

Video on Demand (VoD)

Time Shifted Television

Live Television

Key Market Players included in the report:

China Telecom

China Unicom

KT

Orange France

Free France

AT&T

Verizon

SK Broadband

Telefonica Spain

