IGLTA launches one-of-a-kind LGBTQ+ virtual marketplace

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association launched today a new one-to-one online business marketplace exclusively for IGLTA members.

#IGLTAgo is set on a digital platform provided through partnership with Brand USA, allowing the association’s network of LGBTQ+ welcoming tourism businesses to enhance their global connections.

“We are always looking for ways to develop new products and services for our members that will benefit the LGBTQ+ travel community at large,” said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella. “As travel rebuilds, direct connections are more important than ever. We’re so grateful to Brand USA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, giving us the ideal platform to help our members grow their business and create safe spaces for global LGBTQ+ travelers.”

Don Richardson, Brand USA’s CFO and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, sits on the board of directors for the IGLTA Foundation, which helped to drive the partnership. Brand USA, an organization dedicated to marketing the United States as a premier travel destination, fosters understanding between people and cultures and creating jobs essential to the economy—a natural alignment with the work of IGLTA.

“We are excited to be partnering with IGLTA on Brand USA’s Global Marketplace. We hope our virtual platform will help the LGBTQ+ tourism community to build and strengthen relationships, as well as reach a wider audience to not only encourage LGBTQ+ travelers to the U.S. but also ensure they feel like they belong,” commented Don Richardson. “At Brand USA, we are committed to showcasing the nation’s diverse cultural heritage and we strive to uplift the many voices that make up the USA.”

In addition to one-to-one meetings, the virtual marketplace will feature LGBTQ+ travel content and educational highlights from the 2021 IGLTA Global Convention in Atlanta. Businesses representing 11 countries joined the inaugural edition.