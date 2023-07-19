Hurry – this Bottle of Rum is only US $38,816.36

Looking for a $30,000 drink on a special night out? You better rush, there are only a few opportunities left.

Rum is more than a beverage than a spirit. eTurboNews editor Dr. Elinor Garely came to this conclusion in an article featured in 2022/.

These unopened bottles of this rum went up in price since people couldn’t stop drinking it.

Over 2 years ago, Lalique and Dictador from Poland teamed together to develop Dictador Generations en Lalique, a rare vintage rum housed in an exquisitely handcrafted crystal decanter.

The collection was an instant hit, and buyers from all over the world scrambled to get their hands on a piece.

Not surprisingly, bottles have been sold at Sotheby’s for £30,000.

This stunning masterpiece of crystal workmanship is redefining the standard of quality in the world of rum, and there are only 300 bottles in existence.

Each country receives a specific number of bottles, while some receive only one bottle to sell in their territory.

Hernan Parra, Master Blender at Dictador, worked closely with his father, Dario, to create this vintage rum. The culmination of so many years of expertise in the rum industry has produced a product that is unprecedented in its category.

Marc Larminaux, artistic and creative director of Lalique, created the company’s signature black crystal decanter.

The waves decorate the background, conjuring images of the Caribbean Sea at night and adding a feeling of mystery. The sculpted sculpture is a testament to Lalique’s legendary skill, conjuring images of the moonlight sparkling over the ocean’s vastness.