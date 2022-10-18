Hungary’s largest hotel closes over skyrocketing energy bills

No bookings will be accepted at Danubius Hotel Hungaria City Center for the period between November 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023.

As Hungary battles with record inflation, the largest hotel in the country’s capital Budapest, that sits in the picturesque part of the city, close to the 19th-century Budapest Keleti railway station, announced that it will suspend all operations during the wintertime due to spiking energy costs.

According to the management of Budapest’s four-star 499-room Danubius Hotel Hungaria City Center, no bookings will be accepted for the period between November 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023.

The news of Danubius Hotel Hungaria City Center shutting down for the winter season comes after several Hungarian top-shelf hotels announced temporary closures, including the luxury Kastelyhotel Sasvar Resort, located in a 19-century Gothic-style castle.

Danubius Hotels and Spas Group, the largest hotel group in Hungary, with 56 hotels located in Hungary, Great Britain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Romania, said its other properties in Budapest, Gyor and Buk will continue to accept bookings for winter months.

“We can offer our guests a variety of other accommodation options in our hotels in the capital, and it is equally important for us to take care of all our colleagues working in Danubius Hotel Hungaria, which will be temporarily closed from November,” the group’s Chief Executive said.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

According to the Association of Hungarian Hotels and Restaurants, more than a quarter of the country’s spa hotels may close between November and March, because it will be ‘difficult to operate efficiently during the winter season.’