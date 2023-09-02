Hotel Groups Celebrate National Hotel Employee Day

Leaders of US hotel industry groups, including the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers, and the Latino Hotel Association today released the below statements on the second annual National Hotel Employee Day.

“Employees are the lifeblood of every hotel, and we created National Hotel Employee Day to help thank America’s nearly two million hotel professionals for their incredible service and dedication,” said AHLA President & CEO Chip Rogers. “Today and throughout the year, we are proud to celebrate hotel employees and their important work. From wedding receptions to family reunions and vacations, our workforce helps create some of Americans’ most important memories. And with hotel pay, benefits, flexibility, and upward mobility all at near-historic levels, there’s never been a better time to start a hotel career.”

“America’s travel and tourism industry doesn’t work without millions of dedicated hotel employees, and today is an opportunity to recognize all of their hard work,” said AAHOA President & CEO Laura Lee Blake. “AAHOA Members employ more than 1 million employees across the U.S., and the hotel industry depends on these energetic and hardworking team members who work day in and day out to ensure smooth operations and make the guest experience unforgettable. We thank these hardworking professionals and hope you also find time to thank a hotel employee today.”

“The second annual National Hotel Employee Day is a chance to thank the millions of hotel employees who are facilitating America’s vibrant travel industry,” said National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers President, CEO, and Founder Andy Ingraham. “We at NABHOOD are grateful for hotel employees’ professionalism and drive and glad to see the country honor them with this day of recognition.”

“Employees are the cornerstone of an enjoyable hotel stay, and we’re proud to recognize America’s nearly two million hotel professionals this National Hotel Employee Day and all year long,” said Latino Hotel Association President & CEO Lynette Montoya. “America’s hotel employees are the backbone of our industry, and we salute their professionalism, dedication, and hospitality.”

AHLA and the National Day Calendar established National Hotel Employee Day in 2022 to honor the nearly two million employees who work in the hotel industry. It is observed annually on September 1.