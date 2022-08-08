Hotel Arts Barcelona’s Beauty Experts Share Tips

Post-Summertime Care for Radiant Skin and Healthy Hair

With the summer season soon drawing to a close, Hotel Arts Barcelona is encouraging guests to start planning the much-needed post-summer recovery program to better manage skin and hair damaged by excessive exposure to UV and chlorine.

To help reverse the accumulated skin damage caused by the harsh summer sun, Clara Berenguel, Spa Manager at 43 The Spa at Hotel Arts, recommends starting with a full-body Diamond Rose Ritual. Administered in a sumptuously appointed treatment room with sparkling views of Barcelona’s seafront and skyline, the rose-scented ritual is a best-kept secret for restoring parched skin to its former glory, and is especially recommended for dehydrated, flaky skin. Your therapist will slough off dead cells with a gently exfoliating soufflé that incorporates diamond dust and Damascus rose essential oil to deeply nourish and leave you with supple skin and a deep sense of calm.

Another powerful treatment

This treatment is designed to instantly restore skin’s health after sun exposure or in preparation for a beach holiday is 43 The Spa’s Citrus Body Soufflé. Formulated with a high dose of Vitamin C, a component that protects the skin against free radicals and stimulates collagen synthesis, this potent 80-minute treatment combines exfoliation and body wrap to protect the skin from premature ageing, banish dullness and restore smoothness and elasticity. Post-treatment, the skin is completely rejuvenated and full of luminosity and vitality.

The spa’s signature Diamond White & Glow Facial, in the meantime, is ideal for brightening the complexion after sunbathing, when the skin is especially prone to hyperpigmentation. Using Natura Bissé products, an award-winning local brand that is present in the best spas in the world, the facial helps to diminish dark spots, minimise the appearance of pores and provide an overall brightening effect. The resulting glowing, flushed complexion also makes this a popular special occasion and red-carpet ritual.

For thriving tresses and a healthy scalp, the on-property Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa recommends the regenerating Prodigio Hair Repair Treatment that is especially beneficial for dry and fragile hair, with healthy fats and vitamins aiding in cell regeneration and circulation.

The luxurious treatment starts with a pre-shampoo mask, wrapping the hair in a naturally-scented hot towel, followed by the application of Prodigio shampoo and conditioner formulated with keratin, a protein that works wonders for hair’s elasticity, protecting against cuticle damage and hair breakage whilst restoring strength to strands; deeply moisturising olive oil that is also rich in antioxidants for added lustre; and shea butter to soothe hair that’s been over-processed and exposed to harsh elements.

