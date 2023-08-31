Hospitality Giving to Maui Fires Recovery

The hospitality sector has made an initial pledge of $125,000 to help Maui recover the recent devastating wildfires.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (SMBMI) and the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA) along with Palms Casino Resort have made a contribution of $125,000 in support of the people of Hawaii as they endeavor to recover from devastating wildfires. This gift to the American Red Cross is the first of possible future contributions that San Manuel may consider to help those impacted by the Hawaii wildfires. This donation will aid the Hawaii wildfire relief efforts and provide much-needed shelter, food, supplies, and other emergency resources to affected communities.

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena and San Manuel Gaming Hospitality Authority Chairwoman Latisha Prieto said the Tribe sees the tremendous impact the wildfire has left on the island of Maui, and the families that call it home. The Tribe stands with those who have suffered losses to the wildfires as well as those brave professional first responders and other emergency staff who are helping with recovery efforts. For more information about the relief efforts for the Hawaii wildfires, please visit redcross.org.