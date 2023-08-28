Entertainment News Hong Kong Travel Meeting and Incentive Travel Newsletter Short News

Hong Kong Cat Expo 2023 Opens

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

The show will attract both overseas travelers and local citizens, with an estimated attendance of up to 150,000.

SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Asia’s largest cat-themed expo officially opened today at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center Hall 3 BC.

Hong Kong Cat Expo 2023 opening ceremony was officiated by Kenneth Wong, General Manager of MICE & Cruise of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, Shirley Chu, General Manager of Exhibition Group and Dr Snow Chan, Council Member of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.

Featuring over 130 exhibitors and 300 booths, the show will attract both overseas travelers and local citizens, with an estimated attendance of up to 150,000.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly