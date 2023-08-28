Hong Kong Cat Expo 2023 Opens

The show will attract both overseas travelers and local citizens, with an estimated attendance of up to 150,000.

Asia’s largest cat-themed expo officially opened today at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center Hall 3 BC.

Hong Kong Cat Expo 2023 opening ceremony was officiated by Kenneth Wong, General Manager of MICE & Cruise of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group, Shirley Chu, General Manager of Exhibition Group and Dr Snow Chan, Council Member of Hong Kong Arts Development Council.

Featuring over 130 exhibitors and 300 booths, the show will attract both overseas travelers and local citizens, with an estimated attendance of up to 150,000.