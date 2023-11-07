Holiday Music Video Boosts Tourism on Thailand’s Royal Coast

The project recently unveiled at an exclusive luncheon hosted by former Tourism and Sports Minister, Senator Weerasak Kowsurat, at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Hotel on Sukhumvit, Bangkok.

Directed and produced by the visionary British talent, Will Robinson, in collaboration with Colonel Sirikul Monsak from The Royal Thai Army, the video follows the adventurous journey of a young couple, aptly named “Fire and Earth,” as they embark on a motorcycle trip along the Royal Coast. Starting from the picturesque Koh Talu Island and concluding at the revered Wat Tham Chaeng in Cha Am, the couple explores stunning beaches, cultural landmarks, and breathtaking locations along the coastline.

Senator Weerasak Kowsurat emphasizes the video’s significance, stating, “This region represents the narrowest part of the mainland Asia Continent and is the narrowest part of Thailand, yet it is super rich in biodiversity and cultural diversity. The video beautifully showcases the people, places, and the prides of Thainess from various angles.”

“Holiday” aims to inspire international tourists to visit the region and contribute to the local economy.

The makers were determined to capture the incredible journey. – image courtesy of The Isan Project

Director Will Robinson, a frequent visitor to The Royal Coast in Hua Hin, expresses his love for the beautiful coastline, saying, “It truly is a stunning place full of surprises. We were determined to capture this incredible journey on video and created a vibrant song, ‘Holiday,’ which adds a real buzz to the film.”

The video features Alvinz Saro as “Earth” and Bernz Diaz, also known as Buhonero, as “Fire.” Additionally, it showcases the musical talents of top brass players from The Royal Thai Army, including Sergeant Major Pakin Mekloy of the 24th Military Circle and Master Sergeant Piriya Jitpakdee from the Army Reserve Center. The music for the film was recorded in Buenos Aires, Singapore, and Manchester, with songwriting credits going to Will Robinson and Daniel Ryan.

“Holiday” by “The Isan Project” is now available for viewing on YouTube, offering viewers a captivating visual journey along with an accompanying map created by The Isan Project for The Royal Coast of Thailand. The song is also accessible on all major digital platforms, allowing enthusiasts to experience the beauty and vibrancy of the Royal Coast through music.

Founded by director/producer Will Robinson, The Isan Project is dedicated to showcasing the rich cultural and natural tapestry of Thailand through innovative music and visual productions.