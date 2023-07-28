Hawaii Tourism Authority’s new Chairman and Vice Chairwoman

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) Board of Directors selected airline industry veteran Blaine Miyasato as its new chair and educator and social entrepreneur Mahina Paishon Duarte as its new vice chair during today’s regular monthly board meeting.

Chair Miyasato is the Managing Director, State Government Affairs at Hawaiian Airlines with nearly 40 years of experience in the airline industry. Miyasato only joined the HTA board earlier this month.

Vice Chair Paishon Duarte co-founded Waiwai Collective in 2016, a social enterprise that blends culture, community, and commerce to achieve well-being and abundance outcomes for Hawai‘i and beyond. Duarte has worked with various cultural and community organizations throughout Hawai‘i. Paishon Duarte joined the HTA board in July 2022.