Hawaii Hotel Numbers Down Across the Board

Hawaii hotels statewide reported lower revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy in August 2023 compared to August 2022.

When compared to pre-pandemic August 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in August 2023 but occupancy was lower.

According to the Hawai‘Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), statewide RevPAR in August 2023 was $275 (-7.7%), with ADR at $370 (-4.1%) and occupancy of 74.2 percent (-2.8 percentage points) compared to August 2022. Compared with August 2019, RevPAR was 12.6 percent higher, driven by higher ADR (+27.6%) which offset lower occupancy (-9.9 percentage points).

For August 2023, the survey included 154 properties representing 47,091 rooms, or 83.9 percent of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Statewide Hawaii hotel room revenues totaled $477.9 million (-7.3% vs. 2022, +17.0% vs. 2019) in August 2023. Room demand was 1.3 million room nights (-3.3% vs. 2022, -8.3% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (+0.4% vs. 2022, +4.0% vs. 2019).

Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $489 (-10.8% vs. 2022, +4.0% vs. 2019), with ADR at $847 (-9.3% vs. 2022, +46.6% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 57.8 percent (-1.0 percentage points vs. 2022, -23.7 percentage points vs. 2019). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $187 (-5.9% vs. 2022, +31.4% vs. 2019) with ADR at $232 (-9.2% vs. 2022, +35.8% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 80.3 percent (+2.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -2.7 percentage points vs. 2019).

Maui County hotels earned RevPAR of $294 (-30.4% vs. 2022, -3.8% vs. 2019), with ADR at $564 (-8.6% vs. 2022, +43.7% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 52.2 percent (-16.4 percentage points vs. 2022, -25.8 percentage points vs. 2019). Due to the wildfires on August 8, 2023, in Lahaina, hotels in the West Maui area experienced a drastic decrease in occupancy during the month. The situation has negatively impacted hotel occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR for all regions in Maui County. Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $461 (-24.5% vs. 2022, -19.0% vs. 2019), with ADR at $817 (-20.3% vs. 2022, +30.5% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 56.5 percent (-3.2 percentage points vs. 2022, -34.4 percentage points vs. 2019). The Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $234 (-39.4% vs. 2022, -5.9% vs. 2019), ADR at $515 (-4.2% vs. 2022, +58.1% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 45.4 percent (-26.4 percentage points vs. 2022, -30.8 percentage points vs. 2019).

Kauai hotels led the counties in August 2023 and achieved RevPAR of $357 (+9.2% vs. 2022, +70.7% vs. 2019), with ADR at $444 (+6.4% vs. 2022, +56.5% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 80.4 percent (+2.1 percentage points vs. 2022, +6.7 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hotels on the island of Hawaii reported RevPAR at $302 (-2.2% vs. 2022, +33.3% vs. 2019), with ADR at $436 (+2.8% vs. 2022, +55.7% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 69.3 percent (-3.6 percentage points vs. 2022, -11.6 percentage points vs. 2019). Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $440 (-2.7% vs. 2022, +28.5% vs. 2019), with ADR at $584 (-8.7% vs. 2022, +43.8% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 75.3 percent (+4.7 percentage points vs. 2022, -9.0 percentage points vs. 2019).

Oahu hotels reported RevPAR of $246 (+5.8% vs. 2022, +8.4% vs. 2019) in August, ADR at $292 (+2.3% vs. 2022, +14.2% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 84.4 percent (+2.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -4.5 percentage points vs. 2019). Waikiki hotels earned RevPAR of $240 (+7.3% vs. 2022, +8.0% vs. 2019), with ADR at $281 (+3.3% vs. 2022, +12.8% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 85.4 percent (+3.2 percentage points vs. 2022, -3.8 percentage points vs. 2019).