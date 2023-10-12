Meeting and Incentive Travel eTurboNews | eTN Netherlands Travel NewsBrief Short News

Hague Convention Bureau: TITAAN Venue Launched

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
New state-of-the-art TITAAN Venue in the heart of The Hague is set to add significant flexibility to The Hague’s event landscape and promises to offer an inspirational new option for conferences, meetings, and gatherings of all kinds.

The venue offers a wide range of amenities and services, including meeting rooms, event spaces, lecture rooms, office space and maker spaces, creating a versatile hub for creativity, collaboration, and sustainability.

The venue is designed to empower event organizers to make a real impact, all while embracing sustainability and innovation.

The Hague and Partners Convention Bureau looks forward to working closely with TITAAN Venue to attract and host impactful conferences and events in the city.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

