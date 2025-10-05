Gold In Thailand and Tourism Is a Tourism Export Paradox in 2025

Thailand’s currency has reached a five-year high in 2025, driven by a significant surge in gold exports. Gold shipments jumped nearly 70 percent in the first seven months of the year, to more than 254 billion baht, with Cambodia alone accounting for over 71 billion baht of demand. This surge has delivered massive capital inflows and strengthened the baht, which now shows one of the tightest links to global gold prices in recent memory.

For investors and policymakers, this is headline news. For the travel and tourism industry, it has direct consequences: a stronger baht makes Thailand more expensive for foreign visitors, while simultaneously squeezing exporters of cars, electronics, and food. It is a reminder that tourism, an invisible export, is as vital to Thailand’s economic balance as the goods that leave the country on ships and planes.

Gold and the Thai Baht

Gold has long been part of Thailand’s trade profile, but 2025 has been exceptional. So where does Thailand’s gold come from that it exports?

Because Thai domestic production alone cannot satisfy demand or the volume of exports, Thailand imports a large portion of the gold it processes or re-exports. The primary sources of imported gold (in unwrought or semi-processed forms) are:

Switzerland is one of the largest suppliers of gold to Thailand.

is one of the largest suppliers of gold to Thailand. Hong Kong / China — also a major supplier.

— also a major supplier. Singapore is a regional gold trading hub that supplies Thailand.

is a regional gold trading hub that supplies Thailand. Other sources include Japan and Australia.

denominated trades, and the currency has risen accordingly. The Bank of Thailand has even considered taxing local gold transactions or encouraging settlement in U.S. dollars rather than baht to cool the rally.

For merchandise exporters, a strong currency is unwelcome, as it cuts into competitiveness. For tourism, it raises the cost of holidays, spa visits, and hotel rooms for international guests. Thailand’s most significant opportunity lies in recognizing that while gold is fuelling the rise, tourism must help absorb the fallout.

Thailand’s Visible Exports

Thailand’s top five visible exports remain:

1. Electronics and integrated circuits

2. Cars and automotive parts

3. Machinery and machine components

4. Food and agro-products (rice, poultry, seafood, fruit)

(rice, poultry, seafood, fruit) 5. Gold

Electronics and automotive sectors face headwinds from the strong baht and shifting global supply chains. Gold is booming, but volatile. That is why food exports and tourism matter so much — they offer both stability and soft-power branding.

Thailand’s Good Exports as Cultural Ambassadors

Thailand’s food products are more than commodities; they are brand ambassadors. Processed chicken leads agricultural exports to the EU and Japan. Shrimp, prawns and seafood still ship in bulk to the US and Europe. Durian dominates fruit exports, with China consuming billions of dollars’ worth annually. Mangoes, mangosteens and canned pineapples further reinforce Thailand’s global reputation as Asia’s fruit basket.

Every mango, mangosteen or durian that leaves on a ship makes Thai cuisine familiar abroad. When travelers come, they seek the same flavors fresh. In this way, visible food exports pave the way for invisible exports like tourism, where the same produce is consumed in restaurants, hotels and street markets. Food on ships and food on plates are two sides of the same coin, both bringing foreign exchange into Thailand.

Invisible Exports: Tourism as Stabiliser

When exports weaken, invisible exports like tourism can cushion the economy. Tourism spending counts as an export because it brings foreign exchange into the country. In 2025, tourist arrivals have dipped by over seven percent year-on-year, partly due to the stronger baht making Thailand pricier than rivals such as Vietnam or Malaysia.

Yet Thailand retains unmatched advantages: world-class beaches, temples, cuisine, wellness and medical tourism, and strong regional connectivity. The opportunity now is to reposition tourism not as recovery, but as a strategic growth export, one that offsets volatility in gold and goods.

FACT BOX: Thailand’s Currency & Exports 2025

• Gold exports jumped 70% in the first seven months of 2025, worth more than Bt 254 billion .

in the first seven months of 2025, worth more than . • Shipments to Cambodia hit Bt 71.3 billion , a 19% rise compared with last year.

, a 19% rise compared with last year. • The baht climbed to a five-year high in 2025, fuelled by these inflows.

in 2025, fuelled by these inflows. • The link between gold and the baht has become unusually strong: a 0.88 correlation means they move almost in the same direction. If the relationship were perfect it would be 1:1, so 0.88 is considered very high . In practice, this means when gold prices rise, the baht almost always strengthens too.

means they move almost in the same direction. If the relationship were perfect it would be 1:1, so 0.88 is considered . In practice, this means when gold prices rise, the baht almost always strengthens too. • Tourism arrivals fell more than 7% year-on-year, as the stronger baht made Thailand costlier compared with nearby destinations such as Vietnam and Malaysia.

Policy and Outlook on Gold

Thailand faces a balancing act. Gold inflows have lifted the baht to five-year highs, but policymakers may step in with taxes or currency management. Exporters want relief. Tourism, meanwhile, needs careful nurturing to remain competitive even under a stronger currency.

The way forward is clear:

• Target source markets less sensitive to currency shifts, such as long-haul travelers.

• Promote value tourism, focusing on more extended stays and higher spending visitors.

• Invest in infrastructure and maintain service standards.

• Highlight cultural, eco, and wellness travel as value-added experiences.

Gold may glitter and electronics may hum, but in the end, it is tourism that can most reliably export Thailand to the world. Every flight that lands, every hotel booking, every restaurant meal is an invisible export, a direct inflow to the national economy, and a counterweight to currency pressures.