Victor Mooney, a 59-year-old from Queens, NY, is biking across Poland to raise awareness about antisemitism and honor the memory of Jewish victims of the Holocaust. His effort is part of the We Remember Challenge, a campaign focused on remembrance and interfaith solidarity.

For over 25 years, Victor Mooney of Queens has dedicated himself to a profound humanitarian mission, forging connections with United Nations Permanent Representatives to promote cultural engagement, mutual understanding, and shared global values. His advocacy transcends diplomacy—it is a call to action embodied by his extraordinary feats.

In a daring testament to resilience, Mooney once rowed from Africa to Brooklyn, a grueling journey symbolizing the bonds between continents. His rowboat, Spirit of Malabo, was sponsored by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

This summer, his relentless spirit led him to cycle across Poland, where his voyage culminated in a deeply symbolic moment: an audience with Pope Leo XIV at St. Peter’s Basilica. At the finish line, the Pontiff offered a single, resonant word to guide Mooney’s next chapter—”Unity”.

On the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Mooney is now calling for a first round of pledges to support the proposed Central Africa Museum of Enslaved Africans in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

“This institution will serve as a vital space for remembrance, education, and reconciliation”, said Victor Mooney.

The Central Africa Museum of Enslaved Africans (TCAMOEA) is far more than a potential candidate for a UNESCO World Heritage Site; it is an essential institution for a comprehensive understanding of the transatlantic slave trade’s full reach, its varied human experiences, and the profound resilience against unimaginable odds.

Its location is particularly significant, as West-Central Africa was demonstrably the largest supplier of enslaved Africans to the New World, offering an indispensable perspective often overlooked.

“We firmly believe such a vital venture can be effectively financed through a strategic blend of private sector investment, support from friendly countries, aligning philanthropic goals with this compelling cultural narrative and partnerships with the Economic Community of Central African States and Central African Economic and Monetary Community”, added Mooney.

