Global Tourism Investments of USD 113 Billion Announced at TOURISME in Saudi Arabia

TOURISE, the bold new global platform shaping the future of tourism, announced that it has catalyzed investment portfolios totaling USD 113 billion at the inaugural TOURISE Summit held in Riyadh.

The milestone underscores TOURISE’s mission to unlock high-value deal flow by bringing together leaders from tourism, technology, investment, and sustainability to define a shared roadmap for the next 50 years of global tourism.

Transforming the Visitor Economy

The announced investments span the full spectrum of the visitor economy — from luxury retail and next-generation hospitality to integrated, experience-led developments, wellness and lifestyle offerings, talent development, and AI-powered platforms. Collectively, these commitments set a new benchmark for innovation, sustainability, and impact in the global tourism landscape.

Global and Local Partnerships

Participating companies contributing to the USD 113 billion portfolio include Melia Hotels, BWH Hotels, GOCO Hospitality, Cenomi, Radisson, Earth Hotels, Delonix & Ocean Link, AlFozan Holding, Al Kathiri Holding, Alothaim, and Knowledge Economic City.

These partnerships combine hard infrastructure with human capital and fuse data, design, and hospitality to create value across the tourism ecosystem — driving new job opportunities and delivering purpose-driven, transformative travel experiences.

Saudi Arabia at the Forefront of Global Tourism

A significant portion of the announced investments are Saudi-focused, strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a leading global travel destination where culture, innovation, and world-class service converge. The investments signal growing international confidence in Saudi Arabia’s role in shaping the next era of global tourism growth.

A Vision for the Next 50 Years of Travel

His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of TOURISE, commented:

“TOURISE has been the catalyst that brings investors, policymakers, and innovators to the same table, turning vision into bankable partnerships and high-impact deals. Together, we’re redefining the entire traveler economy — powered by AI, built on destination and experience excellence, and designed so growth and opportunity extend across the ecosystem.”

This landmark announcement marks a pivotal step in advancing TOURISE’s founding purpose: to unite decision-makers and disruptors across the public and private sectors, accelerate transformative partnerships, and convert ambition into action through high-impact dealmaking.

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With USD 113 billion in catalyzed investments, TOURISE is ushering in a new chapter for the global tourism economy — one defined by innovation, collaboration, and sustainability.