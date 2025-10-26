Travel to Jordan is Trending Now: Where History, Desert, and the Sea Meet

Petra, Aqaba, Amman, Wadi Rum, and The Dead Sea are in the Kingdom of Jordan. Travel to Jordan is safe and an experience that often stays with travelers for a long time. From culture to food, this safe country in the Middle East has direct air links to Europe, North America, Asia, and beyond.

“Petra, Aqaba, Amman, Wadi Rum, and The Dead Sea are in the Kingdom of Jordan. Traveling to Jordan is safe, and this experience often sticks with travelers for a long time. From its culture to its food, this safe country in the Middle East has direct air links to Europe, North America, Asia, and beyond. Jordan manages to cram an improbable breadth of experiences into a country the size of Indiana. Here, rose-red cities are carved into cliffs, Martian deserts roll to the horizon, and a salt lake so dense you bob like a cork glows turquoise under desert skies. Add easy logistics, hospitable people, and a dining scene that runs from street-side falafel to Levantine feasts, and you’ve got one of the Middle East’s most rewarding travel destinations.”

Meet the People of Jordan

When traveling to Jordan, you get a chance to meet one of the friendliest people on earth, and this is what helps you understand

Hospitality is king. Expect generous welcomes and endless tea or coffee. It’s fine to decline politely; a warm “shukran” (thank you) is appreciated. If invited to someone’s home, bring dates, sweets, or fruit—avoid alcohol unless you’re sure it’s appropriate.

Greetings & names. A common opener is "as-salaamu ʿalaykum" (peace be upon you); reply "wa ʿalaykum as-salaam." First names come quickly once you've met. Use titles (Mr./Ms., "Ustadh/Ustadha") in formal settings.

Handshakes & personal space. Handshakes are common between men; some women prefer a nod or hand-on-heart. Let your host lead. Avoid back slaps or hugs unless you're clearly invited.

Right-hand rule. Offer and receive items, money, and food with your right hand (or both hands). It's a small gesture that reads as respectful.

Dress & demeanor. Modesty plays well—shoulders and knees covered away from beaches/resorts. Keep public affection low-key.

Tea table etiquette. In Bedouin settings, coffee (qahwa) is served in small cups; a subtle tilt or gentle shake of the cup signals you're finished. Eat what's placed near you on shared platters; don't linger over a single bite.

Ramadan rhythms. During the holy month, avoid eating, drinking, or smoking in public during daylight. Evenings come alive—accept iftar invitations if offered.

Photography. Always ask before photographing people, especially women and in rural areas. A smile and "mumkin sura?" (may I take a photo?) goes a long way.

Tipping & taxis. Rounding up small fares is normal; in restaurants, 10% is courteous if service isn't included. For taxis, agree on the meter or a fare before starting.

Bargaining, not battling. In souqs, haggling is expected but friendly. Counter with a smile, keep it light, and walk away politely if it's not working.

In souqs, haggling is expected but friendly. Counter with a smile, keep it light, and walk away politely if it’s not working. Language quick wins. Marhaba – hello Ahlan wa sahlan – welcome Min faḍlak / faḍlik – please (to a man / woman) Shukran – thank you Afwan – you’re welcome / excuse me Kam thaman? – how much? La, shukran – no, thank you

Community-based experiences. Look for Bedouin-run Wadi Rum camps, family-led cooking classes in Amman, or village hikes in Dana—your money stays local and you’ll learn more in an afternoon than a week of museums.

Community-based experiences. Look for Bedouin-run Wadi Rum camps, family-led cooking classes in Amman, or village hikes in Dana—your money stays local and you'll learn more in an afternoon than a week of museums. Faith spaces. Non-Muslims are welcome at many mosques outside prayer times. Dress modestly; remove shoes; follow posted guidance.

Respectful conversations. Jordanians are proud of their country; politics and regional conflicts can be sensitive. Listen first, ask open questions, and avoid sweeping statements.

Blend these cues into your trip and you’ll find Jordanians open doors—sometimes literally—and turn your itinerary into a string of shared stories.

Petra: the city half-built, half-carved

Nothing prepares you for the reveal: after a shadowy walk through the Siq, the canyon yawns open and the Treasury’s ornate façade blazes to life. Petra, the Nabataean capital and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, fused ancient Arabian traditions with Hellenistic flair and sat astride critical trade routes between the Red and Dead seas. Beyond the famous Treasury, the site sprawls across temples, tombs, a Roman street, and the cliff-top Monastery—plan a full day (or two). UNESCO World Heritage Centre

Wadi Rum: Jordan’s “Valley of the Moon”

Wadi Rum, South Jordan

South of Petra, Wadi Rum unfurls a cinematic desert of sandstone massifs, narrow gorges, and natural arches. Inscribed by UNESCO as a mixed natural and cultural site, it preserves 12,000 years of human presence in petroglyphs and inscriptions. Spend a day on a jeep tour with Bedouin guides, then sleep under unpolluted skies at a desert camp—the Milky Way here feels close enough to touch. UNESCO World Heritage Centre

The Dead Sea: the world’s lowest beach day

Jordan’s Dead Sea shoreline sits at Earth’s lowest land elevation (about 430 m/1,300+ ft below sea level). The hypersaline water makes floating effortless—rinsing off afterward is not optional—and mineral-rich mud is the original spa treatment. Resorts cluster along the northeastern shore, a good base for sunset views over the Judean hills. Live Science+1

Amman & Jerash: from Citadel to Colonnades

Amman’s layered history is evident at Jabal al-Qal‘a (the Citadel), where you can wander among Roman, Byzantine, and early Islamic remains—don’t miss the Temple of Hercules and the Umayyad Palace complex. An hour north, Jerash dazzles with one of the best-preserved Roman cities anywhere: an oval forum, a long cardo, theaters, and monumental gates, all set amid rolling hills. It’s a perfect day trip that pairs well with Ajloun’s green highlands.

The Red Sea at Aqaba: corals and a classic wreck

At Jordan’s small Red Sea window, warm, clear water shelters hard and soft corals and easy shore-access reefs. Divers come for colorful fringing gardens and the Cedar Pride shipwreck—an intentionally sunk freighter that now teems with marine life just a short swim from the coast. Non-divers can snorkel from beaches or take short boat trips.

Dana Biosphere Reserve: hiking Jordan’s wild heart

Between Petra and the Dead Sea, Dana is Jordan’s largest nature reserve and the only one spanning all four of the country’s biogeographical zones. Trails descend from cool uplands through copper-colored canyons to the Wadi Araba desert, with rustic ecolodges and community-run camps along the way. It’s a stellar add-on for travelers who want nature with their ruins.

Food & culture

Jordanian hospitality shines brightest over a shared meal. Seek out mansaf (lamb with yogurt sauce over rice), maqluba (a fragrant “upside-down” rice dish), oven-fresh taboon bread, knafeh for dessert, and tiny cups of cardamom coffee. In Bedouin camps, try zarb—meat and vegetables slow-cooked in an underground sand oven. Dress modestly away from resorts, always ask before photographing people, and learn a few Arabic greetings—ahlan wa sahlan (welcome) and shukran (thank you) go a long way.

Must-try dishes

Mansaf — Jordan’s national dish: lamb simmered in jameed (fermented dried yogurt), served over rice and shrak bread with toasted nuts. Eat with the right hand if you’re comfortable—locals will show you how.

Maqluba — "Upside-down" rice layered with eggplant/cauliflower and chicken or lamb, flipped at the table.

Musakhan — Roast chicken, sumac-onion confit, and pine nuts on taboon bread.

Galayet bandora — Rustic tomato, garlic, and chili skillet; add eggs or meat.

Kofta bi-tahini/banadora — Baked minced meat patties in tahini or tomato sauce.

Zarb (Bedouin) — Meat and vegetables slow-cooked in an underground sand oven—iconic in Wadi Rum.

Mezze, breads & street food

Mezze: hummus, msabaha (warm chickpeas), mutabbal (smoky eggplant), labneh, tabbouleh, foul, pickles.

Breads: shrak (paper-thin), taboon, khubz (pita). Fresh, warm, and constantly refilled.

: shrak (paper-thin), taboon, khubz (pita). Fresh, warm, and constantly refilled. Street bites: falafel sandwiches, shawarma, arayes (spiced meat in grilled bread), manaqeesh (za’atar/cheese flatbread).

Sweets & drinks

Knafeh nabulsieh (cheese pastry with syrup), qatayef (Ramadan pancakes), hareeseh/basbousa, awameh (honeyed fritters).

(cheese pastry with syrup), (Ramadan pancakes), , (honeyed fritters). Drinks: cardamom coffee (qahwa sada), black tea with mint, lemon-mint juice (laymūn naʿnaʿ), salty yogurt shaneeneh, winter sahlab. Alcohol is available in some hotels/restaurants; most venues are halal.

Where to find the Best Food in Jordan

Amman: old-city breakfast (fattet hummus, falafel), midday shawarma or musakhan, evening knafeh in a bustling sweets shop.

Petra/Dana: home-style stews and rice dishes; village guesthouses often cook maqluba.

Wadi Rum: book a camp that does zarb under the stars.

: book a camp that does under the stars. Aqaba: Red Sea fish and sayyadieh (spiced rice with caramelized onions and fish).

Etiquette & tips in Jordan

Right hand for eating/serving; accept at least a small taste when offered.

Shake or tilt your tiny coffee cup to say “I’m done.”

Modest dress away from resorts; during Ramadan, avoid eating/drinking in public by day—join an iftar if invited.

, avoid eating/drinking in public by day—join an if invited. Tipping: if service isn’t included, ~10% is appreciated; round up for taxis.

Phrases: shukran (thank you), min faḍlak/faḍlik (please m/f), bidūn laḥm/dajāj (without meat/chicken), kam thaman? (how much?).

Practical Tips for Travel to Jordan

When to go: Spring (March–May) and autumn (Sept–Nov) bring mild temperatures. Summer is hot in the Jordan Valley and Wadi Rum; winter can be chilly at altitude (Petra sits ~800–1,300 m).

Spring (March–May) and autumn (Sept–Nov) bring mild temperatures. Summer is hot in the Jordan Valley and Wadi Rum; winter can be chilly at altitude (Petra sits ~800–1,300 m). Getting around: A classic one-week loop is Amman → Jerash → Dead Sea → Dana → Petra → Wadi Rum → Aqaba (fly out) or return to Amman.

Passes & entry: The Jordan Pass bundles entry to 40+ attractions (including Petra, Jerash, Wadi Rum) and can include the tourist visa fee—often a money-saver if you'll visit Petra. Buy before arrival and make sure your stay length meets the pass conditions. jordanpass.jo

The bundles entry to 40+ attractions (including Petra, Jerash, Wadi Rum) and can include the tourist visa fee—often a money-saver if you’ll visit Petra. Buy before arrival and make sure your stay length meets the pass conditions. jordanpass.jo Staying overnight in Wadi Rum: Choose camps inside the protected area for the best landscapes and dark skies; transfers from the visitor center are typically arranged by your camp. UNESCO World Heritage Centre

Choose camps inside the protected area for the best landscapes and dark skies; transfers from the visitor center are typically arranged by your camp. UNESCO World Heritage Centre Health & comfort: Hydrate constantly, use high-SPF sunscreen, and pack layers—desert nights are cool. At the Dead Sea, avoid getting water in the eyes or mouth; rinse off promptly.

Why Travel to Jordan now?

Jordan pairs marquee sights with manageable distances and a welcoming, well-developed tourism infrastructure. Whether you’re chasing ancient history, big skies, or coral gardens, it delivers a rare combo: bucket-list moments with a calm, easygoing rhythm. And that’s a travel alchemy worth crossing continents for.

Safety is essential for Jordan

Stay current on advisories. Jordan is generally stable, but the regional situation can change quickly. Check your government’s latest guidance before and during your trip (e.g., UK FCDO, U.S. State Dept., Canada, Australia). Typical themes: avoid border areas with Syria/Iraq; expect heightened security and occasional demonstrations.

Emergency numbers. Jordan uses a unified 911 line nationwide. You may also see legacy numbers (Ambulance 193, Fire 199) and a Tourist Police hotline. Save them all.

Jordan uses a line nationwide. You may also see legacy numbers (Ambulance 193, Fire 199) and a Tourist Police hotline. Save them all. Flash-flood awareness. Sudden storms can trigger dangerous floods in canyons and at significant sites. Always check forecasts, heed ranger/guide instructions, and skip slot-canyon hikes if rain is forecast anywhere in the watershed. Petra and nearby wadis have experienced fatal flooding (2018; another incident in 2025 prompted mass evacuations).

Dead Sea do's & don'ts. Float—don't swim. Enter slowly, keep your face out of the water, and rinse off immediately afterward. Limit time in the water and rehydrate; the hypersaline brine stings eyes and dries skin fast.

‘s Float—don’t swim. Enter slowly, keep your , and rinse off immediately afterward. Limit time in the water and rehydrate; the hypersaline brine stings eyes and dries skin fast. Desert & hiking safety (Dana, Wadi Rum, backcountry). Go with licensed guides, log routes with rangers when possible, carry ample water/electrolytes, sun protection, and layers (nights get cold). Stick to marked tracks in Wadi Rum and pack out all waste. In remote areas, be mindful of stray dogs.

Go with licensed guides, log routes with rangers when possible, carry ample water/electrolytes, sun protection, and layers (nights get cold). Stick to marked tracks in Wadi Rum and pack out all waste. In remote areas, be mindful of stray dogs. Driving & roads. Main highways are good, but expect speed bumps, occasional checkpoints, and aggressive lane changes in cities. Avoid night driving in rural/desert areas due to livestock and poor lighting.

Main highways are good, but expect speed bumps, occasional checkpoints, and aggressive lane changes in cities. Avoid night driving in rural/desert areas due to livestock and poor lighting. Crowds, petty crime & scams. Violent crime against tourists is very rare; standard urban precautions apply—secure valuables, be cautious with touts, and use reputable guides/taxis.

Drones are essentially a no. Personal/recreational drones are illegal without prior authorization and are often confiscated on arrival; approvals for tourists are rare and must be obtained in advance from authorities.

Local laws & customs. Dress modestly away from resorts; during Ramadan, avoid eating/drinking/smoking in public during daylight. Alcohol is legal, but public intoxication and disorderly behavior are not tolerated.

LGBTQ+ travelers. Same-sex relations are not illegal, but there are no anti-discrimination protections, and public displays of affection can attract unwanted attention. Keep a low profile and follow local norms.

Same-sex relations are not illegal, but there are , and public displays of affection can attract unwanted attention. Keep a low profile and follow local norms. Insurance & health. Carry comprehensive travel insurance and any prescriptions in original packaging. Major hospitals in Amman are good; outside the capital, facilities are more limited.

7-Perfect Days in Jordan Itinerary

Day 1–2: Amman & Jerash – Explore the Citadel and Roman Theater; eat your way through Rainbow Street. Half or full day at Jerash.

Day 3: Dead Sea – Float, spa, and sunset.

Day 4: Dana – Hike Wadi Dana or the Shaq al Reesh trail; overnight in a simple lodge.

Day 5–6: Petra – One full day through the Siq to the Monastery; consider a second day for lesser-visited trails (High Place of Sacrifice, Little Petra).

Day 7: Wadi Rum → Aqaba – Jeep tour and Bedouin lunch before continuing to the Red Sea for snorkeling or a final night.