The 9 Best Story Book Hotels Beyond NH Hotel’s PR Campaign

The NH Hotel Collection’s hotel new PR campaign transforms several of their properties, such as the NH Collection Madrid Palacio de Tepa, NH Collection Madrid Suecia, NH Collection Venezia Grand Hotel Palazzo dei Dogi, and NH Collection Alagna Mirtillo Rosso, into storybook hotels. The global top 9 adds some exceptional properties to this category.

“Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination, and the journey. They are home.” — Anna Quindlen.

Reading retreats are expected to be hot in 2026. From historic palaces and baroque residences to cozy alpine hideaways, these destinations invite guests to immerse themselves in timeless tales while creating their own storied memories.

Storybook hotels? It sounds magical! There are quite a few hotels around the world that have a whimsical, fairy tale vibe. Whether it’s because of their architecture, the themes they embrace, or the experiences they offer, these hotels often feel like something straight out of a storybook.

Globally, the following nine hotels stick out in this trend.

1. The Icehotel (Jukkasjärvi, Sweden)

Vibe : Winter wonderland, frozen fairy tale

: Winter wonderland, frozen fairy tale Why it’s magical: This famous hotel is made entirely of ice and snow and rebuilt every year with new designs. Guests sleep in ice rooms with intricate ice sculptures and experience a unique frozen fairytale atmosphere.

2. The Enchanted Forest Lodge (Oregon, USA)

Vibe : Woodland fantasy

: Woodland fantasy Why it’s magical: Nestled in the heart of a forest, this lodge has treehouses and cabins that look like they’re straight from a fairy tale. Imagine having breakfast while watching deer wander by!

3. Castello di Velona (Tuscany, Italy)

Vibe : Medieval romance

: Medieval romance Why it’s magical: This luxurious hotel is set in a restored medieval castle perched atop a hill overlooking the Tuscan vineyards. The rustic charm of the castle combined with the elegance of modern amenities creates a dreamy escape.

4. Schlosshotel Fiss (Fiss, Austria)

Vibe : Alpine fairytale

: Alpine fairytale Why it’s magical: A gorgeous, fairy tale castle in the Alps, this hotel combines luxury with a storybook mountain setting. Snow-covered peaks, cozy rooms, and a castle-like exterior make it feel like a fairy tale come to life.

5. The Fairmont Le Château Frontenac (Quebec City, Canada)

Vibe : Historic romance with a dash of magic

: Historic romance with a dash of magic Why it’s magical: This grand, castle-like hotel overlooks the St. Lawrence River and the old city of Quebec, and is often said to be the most photographed hotel in the world. With its turreted towers and elegant decor, it could easily be mistaken for something out of a royal fantasy.

6. Huilo Huilo Biological Reserve (Chile)

Vibe : Magical rainforest and mystic rivers

: Magical rainforest and mystic rivers Why it’s magical: The hotel is nestled within a lush, protected rainforest and its architecture is truly out of a fairy tale. The unique design of the “Montaña Mágica” (Magic Mountain) hotel is built to look like a volcano, complete with waterfalls flowing down its sides.

7. Hotel de Glace (Quebec City, Canada)

Vibe : Snow and ice fantasy

: Snow and ice fantasy Why it’s magical: Another ice hotel (this one in Quebec), the entire building, from the rooms to the bar, is made of ice. It’s an incredible experience to sleep in a room carved entirely from ice sculptures with glowing lights that give it a dreamlike quality.

8. The Storybook Castle Hotel (Shenzhen, China)