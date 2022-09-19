Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Giant Earthquake in Mexico

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Major earthquake strikes Taiwan
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

This 7.5 Mexican earthquake has the potential of devastating damages, loss of live and more. The region however was more remote, details now known

Today at 1.05 pm local time, a giant earthquake of 7.5 was recorded in La Placita de Morelos in Mexico.

In Mexico City, they had a city-wide earthquake drill today. Forty minutes later, it quaked for real. Before today, two of the biggest earthquakes in Mexico’s history just happened.

La Placita, Michoacán, is a small town located in Michoacán, Mexico, near the Pacific coast.

A Tsunami is possible after this strong earthquake strikes near the coast of Michoacan, Mexico, according to U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

eTurboNews received reports from the Capital City, Mexico City, saying: “I am in Mexico City at FLACSO, but we are all fine. We felt the earthquake pretty strongly, and I’m still a bit nauseous, but I think everyone is okay. There is no phone signal right now.”

Tourists say this is a gorgeous location with access to a virgin flat, 8-mile beach in front.

The quake epic center was 58 miles from Tecomán, Colima, Mexico, with a devastating strength of 7.5

Details are not known yet.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

