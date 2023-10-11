Short News | Climate Change News Education Maldives Travel NewsBrief Resort News

Four Seasons Resort Maldives Conducted Marine Biology Workshops for Students

1 hour ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

The Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, in collaboration with the Baa Atoll council, recently finished a week-long set of marine ecosystem workshops. These workshops took place in schools located on all 13 islands in the Baa Atoll.

The students who attended the sessions expressed their enthusiasm for the valuable knowledge they gained. Naail Abdulla Zubair, a student from Kudarikilu, mentioned that understanding the ocean’s intricacies is crucial, especially for fishermen. This knowledge helps prevent overfishing in specific areas.

Many students echoed Naail’s feelings, expressing a newfound enthusiasm for delving into the ocean’s mysteries. Some even voiced their dreams of pursuing careers as marine biologists in the days ahead.

Veterinarian Dr. Katrina emphasized the students’ keen interest in marine ecosystems and the joint commitment of the Baa Atoll Council and Reefscapers to cultivate a generation that is environmentally aware and well-informed about their surrounding oceans. This initiative marks the beginning of an educational journey designed to inspire young individuals to be passionate about the environment and to introduce them to potential career opportunities in this field.

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

