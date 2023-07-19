Flights from Ankara to London: New route on Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines’ brand, AnadoluJet has commenced flights from Ankara to London, the capital of the United Kingdom, in line with its goal of connecting Anatolia to the world.

The reciprocal flights between Ankara Esenboğa Airport and London Stansted Airport will operate three days a week (Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday).

Commenting on the new route, Turkish Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Kerem Sarp stated:

“Today, with the launch of Ankara-London flights, we are delighted to establish a new air bridge between the two countries. We are diligently working to meet our guests’ expectations with our expanding flight network and competitive pricing policy under the privilege of AnadoluJet. I firmly believe that we will continue to crown these efforts with our successes.”