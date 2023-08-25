Europe’s Largest Medical Conference in Amsterdam

The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023, the largest meeting of medical practitioners in Europe and the largest conference covering cardiovascular issues in the world, is returning to Amsterdam after a ten year hiatus.

As twenty three thousand cardiologists converge on the RAI Amsterdam, leading scientists will give more than 800 scientific sessions, plenary lectures and seminars on the latest research and clinical trials during the ESC Congress 2023.

The 3,752 abstracts accepted from ninety countries will cover more than 100 cardiovascular issues.