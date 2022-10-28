EU to ban gasoline cars from 2035

New regulation would effectively ban the sale of all new gasoline & diesel vehicles in the European Union countries starting from 2035.

European Union officials announced that the agreement was reached between representatives from EU member states, the European Parliament, and the European Commission, to require car manufacturers to cut 100% of CO2 emissions by 2035.

The deal would also require a 55% reduction in CO2 emissions for all new vehicles sold from 2030, which exceeds the current target of a 37.5% reduction.

The concluded talks were of the utmost importance, since the European Union member countries, the European Parliament, and the European Commission all must agree when a new law is to be adopted within the EU.

According to EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans, new regulation is a sign to all that “Europe is embracing the shift to zero-emission mobility.”

New regulation would effectively ban the sale of all new gasoline and diesel-fueled vehicles in the European Union countries starting from that year.

“The European Commission welcomes the agreement reached last night by the European Parliament and Council ensuring all new cars and vans registered in Europe will be zero-emission by 2035,” the Commission stated in a press release issued upon the negotiations’ conclusion.

The newly reached agreement aims “to make the EU’s transport system more sustainable, provide cleaner air for Europeans, and marks an important step in delivering the European Green Deal,” the release added.

However, despite the agreement having been reached between all key negotiators, the timeframe for the measure becoming a law is far clear, since deal is provisionary and now requires formal adoption by both the European Parliament and the EU Council.