Empowering Change for Women in Latin America

Shared CEO of INCmty, Josue Delgado: “Women involved in social entrepreneurship in Mexico are vital figures, who contribute significantly to transforming the society we live in. They represent the driving force in cities and towns, spanning from the most remote regions to the country’s most populated areas. Undoubtedly, these women demonstrate exceptional leadership by propelling meaningful transformations, thereby improving the quality of life. Certainly, the Unlock Her Future Prize offers connections, mentorship, and support to enhance women’s performance in social enterprises.”

“The impact these women can have will be accelerated synergistically by what we achieve together – INCmty operates as a platform that adds value to the process, ensuring that the Unlock Her Future Prize reaches individuals who will generate an incredibly significant impact.”

The Bicester Collection’s Chief Culture Officer, Chantal Khoueiry, stated:

“Empowering women social entrepreneurs transcends far beyond recognizing their individual achievements; it’s about creating a ripple effect of positive change that impacts entire communities.”

As part of its DO GOOD program, The Bicester Collection announced the launch of the Unlock Her Future Prize 2024 LATAM Edition. There will be three winners who will be announced in June 2024 during a ceremony at Las Rozas Village, Madrid. They will each receive a business grant of up to US$100,000 to launch and scale their start-up, a further education program with Tecnológico de Monterrey, bespoke leadership coaching to achieve their personal and professional goals, access to global expert mentors and global exposure through The Bicester Collection. Applications will be open from December 1, 2023, to February 1, 2024.

Noor Jaber from Lebanon and Sara Ali llalla frim Iraq/UAE won the 2023 Middle East event.

“We’re on a mission to unlock futures and ignite a wave of authentic and transformative social progress globally, one region at a time. We embarked on this journey last year in MENA and we’re thrilled to be bringing the Unlock Her Future Prize to LATAM in 2024. The Unlock Her Future Prize, as part of The Bicester Collection’s DO GOOD program, is dedicated to empowering women worldwide to unlock their full potential, becoming catalysts for change and role models for future generations,” added Khoueiry.