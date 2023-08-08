Ecotourism in Egypt: A new effort by two Ministers

Egypt’s Minister of the Environment Yasmine Fouad and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa met on Sunday

The two ministers discussed how to better coordinate ecotourism in Egypt while protecting natural reserves.

Mechanisms to confront and limit poaching activities, eliminate any wrong practices, and spread environmentally friendly practices that contribute to restoring the efficacy of the ecosystem were also discussed at the meeting.

At the meeting, Fouad discussed the Ministry of Environment’s top priorities, including the expansion of nature preserves, improvement of existing services, and greater community involvement.

She elaborated on the efforts her ministry has made to improve the efficiency and development of 9 natural reserves by enhancing their infrastructure over the past four years, saying that a group of distinguished models were presented in the field of ecotourism, which included adventure tourism.

As a further step toward establishing an accurate count of tourist boats operating within the Ras Mohammed Reserve, Fouad said that research is now ongoing to implement an online registration system for such vessels.

Ecotourism in nature reserves and the local populations there, with their own culture and legacy, have been brought to light by the “Eco Egypt” and “Stories from Its People” campaigns, which the Minister of Environment highlighted to emphasize the necessity of promoting eco-tourism.

The Minister of Tourism has stated that his department is ready to work more closely with the Ministry of Environment in its capacity as regulator, supervisor, and licensee for this industry to ensure the sustainability of natural resources and environmental systems through their correct and optimal use.

Issa emphasized the ministry’s eagerness to implement any steps that would help give tourists the high-quality experience they want, while also adhering to all applicable safety and security regulations.

The first environmental hotels to be evaluated according to the Egyptian requirements and standards approved for evaluating ecolodge hotels are located in Siwa Oasis, Matrouh governorate, and have recently been licensed by the Tourism Ministry.

Issa also went over the efforts being made to license and regulate mountain safari centers by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in the governorates of South Sinai and the Red Sea, as per the ministerial decision issued in this regard.