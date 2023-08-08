Government News News Update Newsletter Russia Travel Tourism

E-Visa to Visit Russia for 56 Nationalities including EU Citizens

14 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
Russia targets ‘unfriendly states’ with new visa restrictions
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Is it for tourism, for PR ? Will travelers applying for the new Russian e-visa be safe for arbitrary detention while in Russia?

SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Russia is looking for foreign currency. Welcoming tourists to Moscow, St. Petersburg, or the rest of the Russian Federation is a way to do it.

Nationalities from 56 countries who like to visit Russia for tourism, cultural, scientific activities, and sports events no longer have to get in line at consulates and fill out long forms.

Tourist and business visas for Russia can now be issued electronically.

Strangely the list of 56 countries includes most nations that have severe sanctions in place against Russia, such as all EU countries. The United States and Canada or in fact, no countries in the Americas (not even Cuba) are among the 56 countries.

The list of countries whose nationals can apply for e-visa:

  1. Andorra
  2. Austria
  3. Bahrain
  4. Belgium
  5. Bulgaria
  6. Cambodia
  7. China
  8. Croatia
  9. Cyprus
  10. Czech Republic
  11. Denmark
  12. Estonia
  13. Finland
  14. France
  15. Germany
  16. Greece
  17. Hungary
  18. Iceland
  19. India
  20. Indonesia
  21. Iran
  22. Ireland
  23. Italy
  24. Japan
  25. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
  26. Kuwait
  27. Latvia
  28. Liechtenstein
  29. Lithuania
  30. Luxembourg
  31. Malaysia
  32. Malta
  33. Mexico
  34. Monaco
  35. Myanmar
  36. Netherlands
  37. North Macedonia
  38. Norway
  39. Oman
  40. Philippines
  41. Poland
  42. Portugal
  43. Romania
  44. San Marino
  45. Saudi Arabia
  46. Serbia
  47. Singapore
  48. Slovakia
  49. Slovenia
  50. Spain
  51. Sweden
  52. Switzerland
  53. Taiwan
  54. Turkey
  55. Vatican City State
  56. Vietnam

The Russian foreign ministries warn travelers to note that if the purpose of the trip does not fall within these categories, travelers must apply for a regular (non-electronic) visa through a diplomatic mission or consular post of the Russian Federation.

One of the benefits of the electronic visa is its single-entry feature, which allows travelers to enter Russia once within a validity period of 60 days from the date of issue. The permitted stay in the Russian Federation with an e-visa is limited to 16 days.

The move to introduce electronic visas is expected to streamline the visa application process, making it more efficient and convenient for international travelers.

Russian authorities believe that this step will not only attract more tourists and business visitors but also enhance people-to-people contacts, cultural exchanges, and economic cooperation between Russia and the participating countries.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

