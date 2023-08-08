E-Visa to Visit Russia for 56 Nationalities including EU Citizens

Is it for tourism, for PR ? Will travelers applying for the new Russian e-visa be safe for arbitrary detention while in Russia?

Russia is looking for foreign currency. Welcoming tourists to Moscow, St. Petersburg, or the rest of the Russian Federation is a way to do it.

Nationalities from 56 countries who like to visit Russia for tourism, cultural, scientific activities, and sports events no longer have to get in line at consulates and fill out long forms.

Tourist and business visas for Russia can now be issued electronically.

Strangely the list of 56 countries includes most nations that have severe sanctions in place against Russia, such as all EU countries. The United States and Canada or in fact, no countries in the Americas (not even Cuba) are among the 56 countries.

The list of countries whose nationals can apply for e-visa:

Andorra Austria Bahrain Belgium Bulgaria Cambodia China Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Ireland Italy Japan The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kuwait Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Mexico Monaco Myanmar Netherlands North Macedonia Norway Oman Philippines Poland Portugal Romania San Marino Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Turkey Vatican City State Vietnam

The Russian foreign ministries warn travelers to note that if the purpose of the trip does not fall within these categories, travelers must apply for a regular (non-electronic) visa through a diplomatic mission or consular post of the Russian Federation.

One of the benefits of the electronic visa is its single-entry feature, which allows travelers to enter Russia once within a validity period of 60 days from the date of issue. The permitted stay in the Russian Federation with an e-visa is limited to 16 days.

The move to introduce electronic visas is expected to streamline the visa application process, making it more efficient and convenient for international travelers.

Russian authorities believe that this step will not only attract more tourists and business visitors but also enhance people-to-people contacts, cultural exchanges, and economic cooperation between Russia and the participating countries.