Dominica Resort Owners Found Incinerated in Car

Two American suspects, Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snider, have been charged for the deaths of the couple who had been missing for several days. The motive has not yet been determined, although it is known that a dispute has been ongoing for years between the suspects and owners over the use of the road that leads to the eco resort. A third person has also been arrested but has not yet been charged as the investigation continues.

Statement from Discover Dominica

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand, the owners of Dominica’s Coulibri Ridge. It is with a heavy heart that we, at the Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority, extend our deepest sympathies to their family and friends on this tragic passing.

“Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand were visionaries who pioneered a balance between luxury and sustainability. Their passion and commitment to this cause transformed Coulibri Ridge into a beacon of green tourism, creating a benchmark for others to aspire to. Their loss leaves an irreplaceable void not only in our lives but also within the hearts of everyone in Dominica and the global sustainable tourism community.

“The Government of Dominica takes every incident involving its citizens, residents and visitors to the island very seriously. This was an isolated incident and the individuals responsible have been apprehended and charged. Despite this occurrence, Dominica remains a safe place to live, work, and visit.

“As the community and all the lives touched by Daniel and Dominique mourn, we celebrate their extraordinary lives. Their memory will be a guiding light as we continue our journey towards promoting sustainable tourism in Dominica.”