Cook Islands and Vanuatu: No testing

Visitors to the Cook Islands and Vanuatu will no longer be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, effective September 12.

The Cook Islands and Vanuatu have joined Fiji, New Caledonia, Tahiti, and Papua New Guinea in lifting all COVID-19 travel restrictions to international travel and tourism in the Pacific. The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions align to World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations that governments lift or ease COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

In acknowledging the importance of lifting country COVID-19 restrictions, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker said that it was important for Pacific Island countries to keep abreast of global trends and to align to them where possible.

“As a major economic driver in our region it is important for tourism reactivation to occur sooner rather than later. The new measures put in place by our SPTO member countries is promising as it will support the recovery of the sector which will have positive flow- on effects in terms of economic and social considerations.”

“In comparison to the rest of the world the Pacific has been slower in reopening our borders but this has been done with our unique circumstances in mind and with the safety of our people at the forefront of considerations.”

“However, with successful vaccination campaigns now complete in many of our islands we are better positioned to reopen and welcome visitors back to the Pacific,” said Mr. Cocker.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements have been removed for all domestic travelers to the following islands: Aitutaki, Atiu, Mitiaro, Mauke, Mangaia, Pukapuka, Manihiki, Rakahanga, and Penrhyn.

All marine crafts must enter the Cook Islands through the Avatiu Port, Rarotonga. Currently onward domestic travel by marine craft is still suspended until further notice.

All international passport holders must have a passport valid for a period of at least 6 months beyond their intended period of stay in the Cook Islands. This will allow visitors to stay of up to 31 days in the Cook Islands.

