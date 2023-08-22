Cats & Dogs go on Vacation in New Bern North Carolina

All American Pet Resorts, a premier pet care provider, just opened its newest franchise location in New Bern, North Carolina, and not Bern, the Capital of Switzerland.

New Bern is home to the first Roman Catholic Church and parish in North Carolina. Pepsi was invented and first served in New Bern in 1898 by local pharmacist Caleb Bradham. Bayard Wootten, the groundbreaking female photographer, designed the first Pepsi-Cola logo.

The new Resort offers a variety of services, including overnight dog boarding, daycare, and grooming services. The New Bern Resort also offers luxury cat boarding and daycare services.

Resort owners Jennifer and Paul Bassler along with their son Christian and daughter Katie, who is studying to be a veterinarian.

This pet resort features a spacious indoor play area, outdoor play yards, private suites for overnight stays, and webcams so owners can check in on and see their pets any time.