Following Canada Jetlines’ press release of June 28, 2023, where the airline announced an increase of 265 percent in hours flown in Q2, 2023 over the hours flown in Q1 2023, the Company announced a new record of hours flown in July 2023 with 622 block hours flown in the month.

Later this month, Canada Jetlines will provide an update on its fall and winter schedule and announce new scheduled leisure destinations.