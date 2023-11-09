Aviation News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief USA Travel News

Boom Supersonic: New Investment, Aircraft, Engine Progress

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
The company building the world’s fastest airliner, announced today multiple milestones across the Overture airliner, Symphony engine, and XB-1 supersonic demonstrator programs.

Boom Suprsonic also confirmed closing of an investment round, including a strategic investment from the NEOM Investment Fund (NIF). Boom’s total funding to date now exceeds $700 million.

Announced on October 24, the NEOM Investment Fund is the strategic investment arm of NEOM, the sustainable regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia. As part of the agreement, Boom and NIF will collaborate on opportunities to make the Gulf region dramatically more accessible, through the power of supersonic flight.

