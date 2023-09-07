Short News Benin Travel Brazil Travel eTurboNews | eTN Tourism

Benin Wants to Remember Slave Trade & Abolition Through JISTNA

Add Comment
6 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Arts of Benin, Jean-Michel Abimbola, launched events in Ouidah at the House of Brazil. These events mark the celebration of the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition (JISTNA).

According to the Minister of Culture, Jean-Michel Abimbola, JISTNA is a time for contemplation and reflection. It serves as an opportunity to draw strength from the pain of the slave trade tragedy and channel that energy into building utopias that can transform exceptional ambitions into reality.

The government intends to use JISTNA as a platform for the rehabilitation of Afro-descendant memory and as a means to promote Benin as a tourist destination.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing