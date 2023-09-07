Benin Wants to Remember Slave Trade & Abolition Through JISTNA

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Arts of Benin, Jean-Michel Abimbola, launched events in Ouidah at the House of Brazil. These events mark the celebration of the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition (JISTNA).

According to the Minister of Culture, Jean-Michel Abimbola, JISTNA is a time for contemplation and reflection. It serves as an opportunity to draw strength from the pain of the slave trade tragedy and channel that energy into building utopias that can transform exceptional ambitions into reality.

The government intends to use JISTNA as a platform for the rehabilitation of Afro-descendant memory and as a means to promote Benin as a tourist destination.