Beijing to Boston Non-Stop Flight on Hainan Airlines

The first flight departed Sunday from Beijing Capital International Airport and landed at Boston’s Logan International Airport at 2:09 pm local time.

This flight is Hainan Air‘s seventh intercontinental route originating from Beijing.

Hainan Airlines’ Beijing-Boston 15 hour 40-minute flight is scheduled for three round-trip flights every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, using Boeing 787-9 wide-body airliners.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden recently convened in San Francisco, where President Xi emphasized the importance of bolstering humanistic exchanges between their countries. He proposed increasing direct flights, boosting tourism collaboration, expanding local interactions, strengthening educational ties, and promoting visits and communication among their citizens. In response, Hainan Airlines is diligently preparing to swiftly restore its China-US flight frequency to pre-pandemic levels. This initiative aims to facilitate convenient, high-quality, and safe air transportation services, thereby fostering cooperation across diverse sectors between China and the United States.

Hainan Airlines has resumed and inaugurated over 30 international and regional round-trip passenger routes departing from 10 cities: Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Haikou, Chongqing, Xi’an, Changsha, Taiyuan, Dalian, and Guangzhou.