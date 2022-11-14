Bartlett saddened by crash deaths of hotel workers

A hotel staff bus crash along the Braco main road in Jamaica resulted in 2 deaths and 10 others suffering injuries.

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has expressed deep sadness at the loss of lives and critical injuries to members of staff of Excellence Oyster Bay Resort in Trelawny this morning.

While the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident are being determined by the police, Minister Bartlett said, “I am distraught that we have yet another fatal accident on our roads, adding to the record number already recorded for the year.”

“I am further saddened that the victims are vital members of the tourism industry who would otherwise be making a sterling contribution to the sector.”

The 10 injured, none of whom have been deemed critical, are receiving treatment at the Falmouth General Hospital.

Minister Bartlett expressed condolences to the families of the 2 deceased staff members and their colleagues at Excellence Oyster Bay and hoped that the 10 injured employees will come out with a clean slate, even as they struggle to overcome the trauma.

Minister Bartlett also stated that discussions have started with key stakeholders, including the police and the National Works Agency, to determine the reason for the frequent crashes along this highway and to explore possible mitigating action.

Located on a private peninsula surrounded by turquoise waters and mangrove lagoons, the Excellence Oyster Bay is a Victorian-style paradise that is setting a new standard for All Inclusive resorts in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Here, the staff extends a warm Jamaican hospitality which meets modern luxury and the unparalleled beauty of Montego Bay. Located just 30 minutes from the international airport, Excellence Oyster Bay is among Jamaica’s finest All Inclusive resorts offering world-class accommodations and stunning gorgeous surroundings.

Commenting about the staff at the hotel, Lisa Lake Blyman shared: “We had an amazing trip. Staff was extremely helpful and friendly. They always made sure you were alright.”

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News