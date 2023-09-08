Barbados Tourism Set for Growth from US Market

Barbados Tourism Marketing, Inc. (BTMI) is pleased to announce that the island is poised for an upsurge in airlift operations from the US market by the end of 2023, as winter capacity is set to surpass that of 2019. This capacity expansion reaffirms Barbados’ position as a leader and premier destination in the Caribbean tourism industry among US travelers. The projected rise in airlift also underscores the success of the destination’s strategic marketing campaigns across the US and its ability to adapt to changing travel trends and consumer preferences.

Speaking about this significant development, Eusi Skeete, US Director for BTMI, noted that:

“Barbados continues to be a top travel destination among the US market.”

“As such, BTMI collaborates closely with stakeholders and key partners to provide greater access to Barbados and position the island among strategic audiences. Our creative advertising campaigns in major gateways and feeder cities have directly contributed to the island’s tourism growth, and we are witnessing the evidence of their success through these projections.”

In response to the growing demand, airline carrier American Airlines (AA) will once again introduce a third daily service on its Miami to Barbados route. From December 20, 2023, through April 3, 2024, travelers will now have even more convenient options to experience the vibrant culture and warm hospitality of the island. This expansion underscores the longstanding partnership between American Airlines and Barbados. Skeete added that “This comes following a very successful partnership with AA to augment the daily service from Miami during the summer period. From August 15 to September 5, capacity was boosted with the introduction of a third daily flight to Barbados. Now, as we prepare to welcome winter guests, AA has once again included Barbados in its daily schedule. BTMI is very pleased by these developments as this enhanced airlift capacity for winter surpasses that of 2019.”

This particular airlift expansion is the latest in a series of similar offerings from other airline partners. These include the historic midweek flight from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) offered by JetBlue. Never before has a service like this been available from this gateway to the Caribbean region. Some other airlift improvements are as follows:

1. Daily AA flight from Charlotte Douglas International (CLT), starting December 7 to April 2024.

2. JetBlue’s daily double service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) extended to February 2024.

3. Year-round Saturday flights from Dulles International (IAD) by United Airlines, starting on October 30.

4. Introduction of year-round service from Newark Liberty International (EWR) by United Airlines from September 30, 2023. It’s noteworthy that this service was initially scheduled to begin in November; however, due to demand, it will now start three months ahead of schedule.

BTMI remains committed to collaborating with stakeholders and partners to meet the surging demand for travel between the US and Barbados. For more information and to book flights, interested travelers are encouraged to visit www.visitbarbados.org/usa or contact their preferred travel agent.