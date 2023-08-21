Another UAE based Airline, Air Arabia loves Italy

Traditional airlines connecting passengers in Europe through the Gulf regions are Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways.

Air Arabia comes in as a third alternative, mainly for secondary routes, such as flying from the not-so-well-known Milan Bergamo Airport in Italy.

Milan Bergamo Airport is one of the Italian airports Air Arabia is connecting to. Such airports also include Venice, Turin, Pisa, Naples, Bologne, and Catania.

Milan Bergamo Airport welcomed the addition of Air Arabia’s connection to Sharjah, UAE, last December. It was Milan Bergamo’s first direct link to the United Arab Emirates.

Launching its first service from Milan Bergamo in 2009 with operations to Casablanca, the long-term success of the Moroccan route has led to the airline group continually strengthening its presence at this airport in Milan.

Served by Air Arabia, Air Arabia Maroc, and Air Arabia Egypt, Milan Bergamo is the only airport in Europe to claim all three airlines of the group on its carrier rollcall.

Linking Milan Bergamo to four major destinations in Africa and the Middle East, the LCC currently serves Alexandria (weekly), Cairo (daily), Casablanca (nine times weekly), and Sharjah (daily).

Air Arabia’s hub in Sharjah connects passengers to Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

As one of the most dynamic and efficient airlines in Africa and the Middle East, Air Arabia is introducing the new A320neo and A321neo with particular attention to the environment and sustainability.