Anchorage to New York City and San Diego Flights on Alaska Airlines

34 mins ago
Alaska Airlines announced new nonstop flights from Anchorage to both New York City and San Diego in the summer of 2024.

Daily flights to New York JFK will lounch on June 13, 2024, and weekly flights to San Diego will commence on May 18, 2024.

The Anchorage-New York JFK route – at 3,386 miles – will become the longest flight in Alaska Airlines‘ network. The carrier will serve the route with its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft. It will have the longest range of any plane in Alaska Airlines fleet – allowing it to add new nonstop destinations that the carrier couldn’t before.

With these new routes, Alaska Airlines will fly to 14 nonstop destinations to and from Anchorage in the summer to the Lower 48 and Hawaii.

The carrier will serve all of these cities by mid-June from Anchorage: Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, New York JFK, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Seattle/Everett (Paine Field).

