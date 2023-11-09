Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau Names New VP

The Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau (AICVB) has hired Florida tourism veteran Paul Beirnes as Vice President of the organization, effective Nov. 20. His appointment was officially announced at the Nov. 1 meeting of the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council (AITDC).

Beirnes was most recently Executive Director of the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB since 2020. During his time in Naples, he was named one of the “Top 25 Extraordinary Minds” for 2022 by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI).

Prior to Naples, Beirnes was Director of Destination Marketing with Hilton Worldwide. Before joining Hilton, Beirnes was Director of Global Marketing and Partnership Marketing for 16 years with Visit Orlando. He also spent more than 10 years in leadership roles in The Walt Disney Company’s marketing division. Additionally, Beirnes serves on the Board of Directors of the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and is a recipient of the 2022 HSMAI President’s Award (Recovery Campaign). He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Guelph in Canada.