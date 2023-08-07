Amari Raaya Maldives Opens

The Amari Raaya Maldives Resort opened as an ONYX Hospitality luxury lifestyle resort with 187 villas.

For this group, the Amari Raaya Maldives project represents the most substantial investment in the Indian Ocean region this year.

The Amari is competing with numerous other luxury resorts in this market competing for Russian, German, Indian, UK, USA, Korean, and Saudi Arabian tourists.

Maldives is also slowly reopening to Chinese visitors.

ONYX operates Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence in its Asian market.The Thailand-based company is competing with the fast-expanding Dusit group in Bangkok.

ONYX currently runs 44 properties in Thailand, Malaysia, and China including Hong Kong, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Lao PDR.