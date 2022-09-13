Air passenger travel between the US and Europe up 172%

Non-US Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States of America from foreign countries totaled 4.477 million

According to the latest data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), in August 2022, US-International air traffic passenger enplanements (APIS/I-92 arrivals + departures) totaled 20.014 million, up 80% compared to August 2021.

Enplanements reached 82% of pre-pandemic August 2019 volume.

Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in August 2022

Non-US Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries totaled 4.477 million, +96% compared to August 2021 and (-28.7%) compared to August 2019.

On a related note, overseas visitor arrivals (ADIS/ I-94) totaled 2.626 million in August 2022, the tenth consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 1.0 million and the fifth consecutive month they exceeded 2.0 million. August overseas visitor arrivals reached 64.6% of pre-pandemic August 2019 volume, similar to 64.7% in July 2022.

U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 4.919 million, +64% compared to August 2021 and only (-7.4%) compared to August 2019.

World Region Highlights (APIS/I-92 arrivals + departures)

Top countries of total air passenger travel (arrivals and departures) were between the United States and Mexico 3.07 million, Canada 2.37 million, the United Kingdom 1.66 million, Germany 985k and the Dominican Republic 895k.

International Regional Air Travel to/from the United States:

Europe totaled 6.703 million passengers, up 172% over August 2021, but down (-18.8%) over August 2019.

South/Central America/Caribbean totaled 4.816 million, up 28% over August 2021, but down only (-6.6%) over August 2019.

Asia totaled 1.384 million passengers, up 192% over August 21, but still down (-61%) over August 2019.

Top U.S. ports serving international locations were New York (JFK) 2.95 million, Miami (MIA) 1.89 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 1.74 million, Newark (EWR) 1.37 million and Chicago (ORD) 1.23 million.

Top foreign ports serving U.S. locations were London Heathrow (LHR) 1.38 million, Cancun (CUN) 1.05 million, Toronto (YYZ) 956k, Paris (CDG) 726k, and Mexico City (MEX) 701k.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News