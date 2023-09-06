Air Astana says Shalom with Flights to Israel

Air Astana, the national airline carrier for Kazakhstan now flying Almaty to Tel Aviv nonstop.

The new Air Astana flight is scheduled to operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays using Airbus A321LR aircraft. The outbound service from Almaty has a flight time of 6 hours 45 minutes, with the return flight from Tel Aviv taking 5 hours and 50 minutes.

Israeli citizens can stay in Kazakhstan visa-free for up to 30 days.

This new route is destined to strengthen business, trade, cultural, and tourism links between the two countries.

Almaty, nestled at the foothills of the majestic Tien Shan mountains, is the largest city in Kazakhstan and beckons international travelers with its unique blend of culture, nature, and history.

Almaty’s cultural tapestry is a testament to its diverse heritage, where Eastern and Western influences converge. Visitors can immerse themselves in the city’s vibrant arts scene, explore captivating museums, and indulge in the flavors of Central Asian cuisine.

Nature enthusiasts will be captivated by the city’s proximity to pristine mountain landscapes, offering opportunities for hiking, skiing, and breathtaking vistas.

Air Astana says Shalom to Israel! With its new flights to Israel, travelers can now experience the rich cultural heritage and religious significance of Jerusalem’s sacred sites, including the Dome of the Rock, Western Wall, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Plus, explore Tel Aviv’s thriving cityscape with its iconic Bauhaus architecture and stunning beaches. Plan your journey to Israel with Air Astana today!