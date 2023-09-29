AHLA Supports Modern Worker Empowerment Act

American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) released the following statement today in support of the Modern Worker Empowerment Act, which was introduced in the House by Reps. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Kevin Kiley (CA-03), and Michelle Steel (CA-45):

“As America continues to deal with one of the worst labor shortages in decades, hoteliers need flexibility to quickly hire contractors to meet a variety of expanding and contracting needs. However, the Department of Labor’s proposed regulatory changes, coupled with recent decisions by the National Labor Relations Board, will make it increasingly difficult for companies to hire individuals to work as independent contractors. This robs companies of an important resource to meet client demands and individuals of their choice to work independently.

“The Modern Worker Empowerment Act is an important solution that takes fundamental economic principles into account without stifling economic opportunity. Independent contractors play a vital role in keeping the American economy moving. They choose the flexibility to work for themselves and set their own hours and deserve the right to make the choice that works for them as they achieve their American Dream.”